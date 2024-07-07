  The version for the print
    CSL highlights major ESG achievements in its sustainability report

    The 2023 Report provides transparent data-driven insights into CSL’s progress towards its sustainability goals

    CSL unveiled its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, reflecting its commitment to transparency and accountability in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

    “Our achievements in 2023 demonstrate significant progress towards our environmental, social, and governance targets and mark a crucial step in the decarbonization of our operations. With these accomplishments, we are well positioned to drive significant progress in the future,” said Louis Martel, CSL’s President and CEO

    Key highlights:
    Environmental
    CSL used 16,377 MT of B100 biofuel on eight vessels.
    CSL achieved a 29% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2005 levels.
    8% of our total energy consumption was from renewable sources.
    CSL increased the volume of our recycling by 6%.
    Social
    CSL achieved a lost-time injury frequency rate of 0.6.
    CSL saw a 3% increase in female seafarers in Canada.
    The Company's net promoter score for customer satisfaction was 9.41 out of 10.
    CSL donated 1% of our net profit to charity and disaster relief.
    GOVERNANCE
    CSL scored 98% on the MACN anti-corruption scorecard.
    CSL received 29% fewer policy breach complaints compared to 2022, for a total of 10.

    The 2023 Report provides transparent data-driven insights into CSL’s progress towards its sustainability goals. Data disclosures meet global sustainability reporting standards, incorporating updated requirements from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Marine Transportation Standard, Global Reporting Initiative, Green Marine and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

    “As we look to the future, we remain committed to driving meaningful change in the maritime industry and achieving our sustainability objectives. I extend my deepest gratitude to our crews and employees, customers and all our stakeholders for their support and dedication in helping us meet these goals,” Louis Martel added.

    The CSL Group Inc., is a world-class provider of complex marine solutions with a history that dates back to 1845. CSL is the world’s largest owner and operator of self-unloading vessels, the third-largest cement carrier, and a leader in high-efficiency transhipment solutions. CSL specializes in short-sea shipping, which means it transports and handles cargo along coastlines or within a regional area, and many of its vessels are specifically designed for coastal or regional navigation.

