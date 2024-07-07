2024 July 7 14:02

WINDEA CTV delivers inaugural fleet of new, U.S.-built CTVs

The four CTVs were designed by Incat Crowther and constructed at three shipyards



WINDEA CTV LLC, a joint venture comprised of MidOcean Wind LLC and Hornblower Group, said that it successfully completed the delivery of the nation’s largest fleet of brand new, U.S. built, 30-meter hybrid-ready crew transfer vessels (CTV) for operations supporting large scale commercial Offshore Wind projects across the East Coast. The four vessels include the previously delivered WINDEA Courageous and Intrepid, as well as the recently completed and delivered WINDEA Ranger and Enterprise, all named after America’s Cup sailing yachts, the Company said.



The four brand-new Incat Crowther-designed CTVs were constructed by St. Johns Shipyard in Palatka, FL, Gulf Craft in Franklin, LA, and Breaux Brothers Enterprises in New Iberia, LA. Each CTV is operated by local crews trained under the unique conditions of each OSW development to reliably and efficiently provide transit without negatively impacting the local environment or other marine operations.



The Enterprise will enter service alongside the Courageous and Intrepid in New Bedford and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The Ranger will enter service in Norfolk, Virginia. A fifth CTV will join Ranger in Norfolk in early 2025.



In addition to its newly built CTVs currently in operation, WINDEA CTV’s comprehensive fleet includes the Gateway Endeavor, a traditional crew vessel that underwent a CTV conversion by Hornblower Marine in Bridgeport, CT prior to entering service in 2023.



The Gateway Endeavor is currently operated by Seaward Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Hornblower Group.