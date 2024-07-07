2024 July 7 12:11

Vitol International Shipping awards two LNG bunkering vessels contract to Nantong SOE

CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (Nantong) has received an order for two LNG bunkering vessels from Vitol International Shipping.



The order includes a 12,500 cu metre and a 20,000 cu metre LNG bunkering vessels to be delivered in Q4 2026 and Q3 2027 respectively, which has been secured under seven to ten year time charter agreement between Vitol International Shipping and Avenir, SeatradeMaritime reported.



Pablo Galante Escobar, Head of LNG, EMEA gas & power, Vitol sqid: “Shipowners worldwide are looking to reduce their emissions. We are delighted to strengthen our offering to them by investing in LNG/bioLNG bunkering, thereby increasing their options.”



Gao Wenbao, General Manager of CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering said:” Green shipping transformation will prosper global LNG bunkering market. We will collaborate with Vitol and prime clients to explore more cooperation opportunities.”