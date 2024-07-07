2024 July 7 10:48

Funding secured for the Constanta Port expansion project

The financing contract for the extension of berths 10 and 12 in the Midia Zone of Constanta Port has been signed.



The project “Extending the quays 10 and 12 in the Midia area, including reinforcements behind the quays” is part of a complex and staged project to modernize the infrastructure of the Midia area and align it to European standards, DredgingToday reports.



According to the Constanta Port, the project includes extension of the berth 10 with a quay made of blocks, for a length of 53.90m, perpendicular to the existing quay.



The extension of the berth 12 involves construction of a quay made of prefabricated concrete blocks, over a length of 306m, as well as dredging works to ensure the depth of 8 meters, both along the quay and in the surrounding areas, with a sufficient width for ship handling. Works will also be carried out to connect and ensure the supply of water and electricity to the ships.



The development of the infrastructure in the Midia Zone of the Port of Constanta will make the area more functional and attractive for petroleum products and liquid goods, as well as for related services and oil equipment maintenance suppliers.



The European Union co-financing rate is 50%, with the remaining €4.8 million being covered by the budget of the Romanian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (50%).