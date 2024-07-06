2024 July 6 13:57

Seatrium secures two-year LNG carriers, tankers and bulkers retrofit contract from Angelicoussis Group

The two-year contract includes the refit of 10 to 15 vessels per year comprising LNG carriers, tankers and bulk carriers

Seatrium has secured a Favoured Customer Contract (FCC) with Angelicoussis Group, the largest shipping group in Greece and one of the world’s largest privately-owned fleets with 141 ships operating under Maran Gas, Maran Tankers and Maran Dry, MarineLink reported.



The two-year contract with one-year renewal option includes the refit of 10 to 15 vessels per year comprising LNG carriers, tankers and bulk carriers. The partnership will involve close co-operation in joint planning, information exchange and experience sharing with the Angelicoussis Group, facilitating a seamless and efficient retrofitting process.



The agreement was formalized in Greece by Andreas Spertos, Executive Vice President and Technical Director of Maran Gas on behalf of Angelicoussis Group and Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium.



Spertos said, “This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for us. Seatrium was selected to be our partner as they have demonstrated a strong track record, and delivered over 70 successful retrofits including, 20 of our LNG carriers and a series of scrubber installations for our tanker fleet since 2012, demonstrating dedication and commitment to resolving challenges as a team. We are confident that this partnership will be the blueprint for a successful long-term fleet retrofitting program, thereby enhancing our operational efficiency and instilling the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental sustainability in the maintenance of our fleet of LNG carriers, bulk carriers and tankers. We look forward to a fruitful and successful partnership with Seatrium.”