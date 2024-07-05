2024 July 5 15:58

Fincantieri launches the cruise ship "Viking Vesta"

“Viking Vesta”, the newest cruise ship which Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, has been floated out at the shipyard in Ancona, according to the company's release.

The vessel will enter service in the summer of 2025, offering itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The vessel will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. She will have a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, will be equipped with 499 cabins, and accommodate 998 passengers. The new unit, along with its sister ship "Viking Vela," set to leave the Ancona shipyard in autumn, will join the Viking’s ocean ships fleet, all built by Fincantieri over the past 12 years.

Fincantieri and Viking recently signed a contract for the construction of two additional new sister ships to Viking Vesta, demonstrating the solid partnership between the two companies, which as of today includes a total of 20 units.

The Viking ships are built according to the latest navigation and safety regulations. They are equipped with high-efficiency engines and systems that minimize exhaust gas pollution, meeting the strictest environmental standards.