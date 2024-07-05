2024 July 5 15:22

Technip Energies and SBM Offshore reach implementation of Ekwil, a company dedicated to Floating Offshore Wind

Technip Energies and SBM Offshore announce the formal implementation of Ekwil, a 50/50 Floating Offshore Wind (FOW) joint-venture.

Ekwil is a pure player delivery partner offering a diversified range of ‘series production’ Floating Offshore Wind solutions to meet the growing and demanding needs of energy customers around the world, according to the company's release.

Ekwil brings together expertise and experience of two energy transition leaders to collectively power progress with the two leading-edge technologies - Semi-submersible INO by Technip Energies and Tension Leg Platform Float4Wind by SBM Offshore. This approach covers a large spectrum of the FOW market, aiming to bring these technologies to commercial deployment.

Headquartered in France, Ekwil relies on a core team of 40 specialists, bringing together knowledge and innovation capacities in a fully integrated team, and will be backed by the talented resources of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies for project execution.

With 25 years of experience in the offshore industry, Séverine Baudic formerly Managing Director of New Energies & Services at SBM Offshore, is the CEO of Ekwil. Willy Gauttier, previously VP Floating Offshore Wind of Technip Energies, is the COO.

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs, and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry.