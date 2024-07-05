  The version for the print
    Maersk Offshore Wind, a new company to accelerate offshore wind deployment

    Maersk Offshore Wind will provide installation services to the offshore wind market based on a new and state-of-the-art offshore Wind Installation Vessel (Maersk WIV) concept. The design and concept are estimated to reduce the installation time of offshore wind turbines substantially compared to conventional methods, thereby lowering the overall installation cost for the developers. The first vessel will be delivered in 2025, according to the company's release.

    The global offshore wind market continues to see substantial growth supported by ambitious targets in the EU and US of a total installed capacity of at least 90 GW offshore wind by 2030, and over 400 GW by 2050. Offshore wind deployment needs to speed up to meet these demands, and Maersk Offshore Wind can reduce installation time by about 30%, which means faster energy delivery and lower installation costs, leading to better total installation economics.

    Michael Reimer Mortensen has been appointed CEO of Maersk Offshore Wind. Michael previously held the position of Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service and brings over 20 years of extensive experience in managing complex maritime operations and customer requirements in the energy sector.

    Maersk Offshore Wind is a spin off from Maersk Supply Service, who designed and developed the Maersk WIV and have marketed the concept since 2018. The company currently has app. 40 employees. Maersk Offshore Wind is owned by A.P. Moller Holding and will be headquartered in Denmark.

    The Board of Directors consists of Chair Martin Larsen, CFO at A.P. Moller Holding, Morten Engelstoft, professional board member, Marianne Sørensen, professional board member, and Maria Pejter, Head of HR at A.P. Moller Holding.

    The specially designed offshore Wind Installation Vessel (Maersk WIV) is developed to be permanently stationed at the wind farm to conduct successive installations, while purpose-built tugs and barges shuttle back and forth with the wind turbine components from the load-out port. 

    Both the Maersk WIV and the feeder vessels are equipped with new locking and stabilising technology enabling safe operations in harsh environments, reducing the number of days required to install the wind park. The concept is projected to reduce the number of days required to install an offshore wind park with 30%.

    The first Maersk WIV is currently under construction in Singapore at Seatrium. The vessel is expected to be delivered in mid-2025 for the installation of Empire Offshore Wind, owned by Equinor.


