2024 July 5 13:41

CSL and BCI Minerals partner to build advanced transhipment vessel for Mardie Project

CSL announced a 21-year strategic partnership with BCI Minerals Limited (“BCI”) to build and operate an innovative transhipment vessel to support the Mardie Salt and Potash Project, according to the company's release.

As part of CSL’s comprehensive transhipment solution, the custom-designed transhipper will handle 5.35 million tonnes of salt and 140,000 tonnes of sulfate of potash per year. Loading will take place at BCI’s jetty loadout facility in Cape Preston, Western Australia, with the vessel navigating 12-15 nautical miles to transfer the cargo to ocean-going ships from Handysize to Newcastle Max.

Construction of the new vessel will begin in spring 2026 with delivery scheduled in mid-2027. In the interim, beginning in the second half of 2026, CSL will provide a vessel on time charter to deliver transhipment services to the Mardie Project while the new dedicated vessel is under construction.