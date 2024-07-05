2024 July 5 13:11

Red Funnel announces a new partnership with Artemis Technologies

Red Funnel announced a new partnership with maritime technology company, Artemis Technologies (ATL). The partnership will introduce a high-performance, emission free vessel to its customers in late 2025. Red Funnel’s Southampton to West Cowes route, currently served by Red Jets 6 and 7, will be enhanced with the addition of a zero-emission, electric e-foiling passenger ferry (Artemis EF-24 Passenger), according to the company's release.

Operation of the Artemis EF-24 Passenger will save up to 3,700 tonnes of CO2e per year. Using electricity from renewable sources will increase annual emissions savings to approximately 4,150 tonnes of CO2e. In addition to reducing air pollution and noise, the fully accessible passenger ferry will use cutting-edge hydrofoil propulsion technology to fly over waves, lifting the vessel out of the water to reduce drag and provide a smoother, quieter and more comfortable experience for passengers.

The Artemis EF-24 Passenger is a ground-breaking next step in the decarbonisation of the industry and Red Funnel is thrilled to join two other ferry operators adopting the technology to decarbonise their operations. This addition to Red Funnel’s fleet will provide the first zero-emissions commercial service between the South Coast and the Isle of Wight.

The EF-24 Passenger will be ready for passenger service in late 2025, when it will join the Red Funnel Fleet.