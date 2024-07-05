2024 July 5 12:43

PIL launches the market’s first China Calcutta Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) launched the China Calcutta Service (CCS), the first in the market to link South China to Calcutta directly. The weekly service started on July 2, 2024 from Xiamen, according to the company's release.

The rotation for the CCS service includes the following ports: Xiamen - Shekou - Singapore - Calcutta - Singapore - Xiamen

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is the largest carrier in Southeast Asia and is ranked 12th among the world's top container shipping lines.