2024 July 5 10:53

Greek shipowners’ orders are on track for a new record in 2024

Greek shipowners’ orders are on track for a new record this year, as a total of 34 companies have signed contracts for more than 120 ships during the first half of the year, according to Naftemporiki.

It is noted that Greek orders rose to the highest level since 2013 in terms of dwt, reaching in 2023, according to the shipping broker Clarksons, 267 ships, with a total capacity of 26.6 million dwt.

In the first half of last year, Greek shipowners placed orders for approximately 105 ships, based on data collected by “Naftemporiki” from shipping brokerage sources, while in January-June period, Greek shipowners placed orders for 121 ships of all types, as stated in the latest monthly report of the Greek shipping company Xclusiv Shipbrokers. If this trend continues, contracts for the year as a whole will be more than last year.



According to a separate research conducted by “Naftemporiki”, based on shipowners who ordered these vessels in the first half of 2024, the most active company was Capital Maritime with contracts for 20 new vessels. Next is Dynacom Tankers, with 12 orders.

Dynacom Tankers is carrying out one of the largest shipbuilding programs on a global basis, while it also returned to building super-tankers (VLCCs) during 2023. This year it has turned its interest mainly in Suezmaxes and product tankers.

Evalend Shipping has also signed agreements to build eight vessels this year, the majority of which are oil tankers.

Moreover, Cape Shipping has signed deals for six vessels. All deals concern tankers and mark the company’s return to the industry after several years. A significant number of tankers, namely five, has also been ordered by Atlas Maritime, expanding the shipbuilding program it implements for tankers and vehicle transport ships.

Target Group, Veritas Shipmanagement, W Marine, and Sea Hawk Maritime, are also included in the list. At the same time, the Xclusiv Shipbrokers report showed that out of the 121 ships ordered this year by Greek shipping companies, the vast majority, i.e. 65, are tankers, followed by LNG/LPG carriers with contracts for 31 ships.

Greek shipowners have signed agreements for 20 bulk carriers and five containerships. Greek contracts correspond to 18.5% of orders placed internationally. By ship category, the share of “Greeks” in bulk carriers amounts to 10.4%, in tankers to 24.7%, in containerships to 8% and in gas carriers to 23%.

Xclusiv’s study also revealed that in the bulker market, Greek shipowners generally prefer kamsarmaxes, with contracts for 16 such vessels, while in tankers, the first choice is suezmaxes, with orders for 18 vessels.