2024 July 5 10:32

OOCL named “Best Green Shipping Line” at 2024 AFLAS Awards

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) received the “2024 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards - Best Green Shipping Line” trophy at the ceremony held on June 25 in Shanghai, according to the company's release.

“The Best Green Shipping Line” award pays tribute to the ocean liner that outperformed its peers in several areas, such as compliance with regulations and environmental standards, investment in green initiatives, strategic planning, policy setting in order to reduce emissions from operations, and ongoing staff training. This is the second time OOCL won the title of “The Best Green Shipping Line”.



OOCL has been taking a proactive role in implementing various environmental initiatives, such as bunker saving programs that have been implemented for many years, using artificial intelligence technology to enhance operational efficiency, and investing in eco-friendly and dual-fuel vessels. With the efforts over the years, as of 2023, OOCL has reduced its average shipping carbon emissions by more than 53% since 2008. Moreover, to support its customers to achieve their sustainability goals and decarbonization targets, OOCL launched an upgraded Emission Monitor in 2023 to offer real-time calculation on the carbon emission of end-to-end shipment.



“Orient Overseas Container Line" and “OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company (0316) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with about 130 offices in more than 100 major cities. Linking Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Oceania, the company offers transportation services to all the major trading economies of the world.