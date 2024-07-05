2024 July 5 09:56

Yang Ming receives AFLAS Award for Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia

This year, Yang Ming once again was honored with the AFLAS Award for Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia at the ceremony hosted and organized by Asia Cargo News, according to the company's release.

Yang Ming has won the AFLAS Award for 9 consecutive years since 2016. This year, the company received the AFLAS Award for Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia for the 7th time.

Currently, the company offers customers 38 weekly services in the region. Earlier in March this year, Yang Ming launched the JKX service and revamped the JTS service to continue strengthening the company's competitiveness in the Japanese market and optimize its planning of service routes in Northeast Asia. At the same time, Yang Ming upgraded its existing PAS routes by extending services to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to further penetrate the Southeast Asian market. The company is criss-crossing its cargo transport services to meet different needs.

Starting this year, Yang Ming is increasing its use of biofuel on different service routes.