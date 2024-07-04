SUEK’s founder Melnichenko says with global price of $20, coal to be used forever
He expressed this opinion in an interview with Tucker Carlson
“Again, there's nothing bad in using fossil fuels, especially if you can offset emissions out of it... modern coal power plants don't produce black smoke, they don't destroy nature, like previous generation power plants used to do before. Let's imagine that the global price is $20. In this case coal can 'fly forever'. If the global price will be, say, $30 or $40, that will create a little bit different scenario," Andrey Melnichenko is quoted as saying.
SUEK is one of the largest coal and energy companies in the world, producing more than 100 million tonnes of coal per year.