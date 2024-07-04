2024 July 4 14:55

Winning International places an order for six ore carriers

Winning International Group and Hengli Group recently celebrated the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement for the construction of six new 325,000 DWT ore carriers, according to the company's release.

Named “WinningMax,” these vessels were developed in collaboration with the Shanghai Ship Design Institute (CSSC-SDARI) and reflect Winning International Group’s commitment to green and sustainable practices. The design specifically caters to the unique demands of the bauxite maritime trade route from West Africa to China, while also aligning with global trends in energy-saving and carbon reduction.

These vessels have received technical recognition from the China Classification Society and DNV. Previously, in September, Winning International Group contracted with China State Shipbuilding Corporation to build two “WinningMax” ore carriers, bringing the total to eight vessels under construction.

The “WinningMax” ore carrier measures 329.99 meters in length, 60 meters in width, and 30.50 meters in depth, with a draft of 22 meters and a speed of 13.9 knots. It meets the Phase III requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), promising to reduce ton-mile energy consumption significantly compared to Baltic Capesize vessels. The design includes provisions for methanol fuel, featuring a 12,000 cubic meter storage tank, aimed at enabling future “zero-carbon” operations with green methanol.



Winning International Group is strategically developing a series of ultra-large ore carriers to support the ocean transportation of bauxite and iron ore from Guinea. The company is also enhancing its investment in a green fleet to advance sustainable development goals.