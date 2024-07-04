2024 July 4 12:41

GTT receives an order from China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG carrier

GTT has received, in the second quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG carrier, on behalf of Danish ship-owner Celsius, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of this vessel, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 180,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.