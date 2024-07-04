2024 July 4 11:51

Ocean Power Technologies partners with Unique Group for autonomous vehicle services in the Middle East

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. announced it has partnered with Unique Group, a UAE headquartered global innovator in subsea technologies and engineering, offering multiple products and services to customers in a range of industry sectors. Unique has more than 600 employees and 20 operational bases around the world. Unique Group and OPT will collaborate to deploy OPT’s existing WAM-V Unmanned Surface Vehicles (“USV”) in the UAE and other countries in the Gulf Collaboration Council (“GCC”) region.

Integrating OPT’s commercially available vehicles with Unique’s leading position in the offshore energy industry in the UAE will accelerate the adoption of USVs in the region. Unique Group’s knowledge of the local industry and footprint in the region enables maintenance and services to be carried out more efficiently.



OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets.