2024 July 4 11:24

Hanwha picks TMC for LNG carriers

Hanwha Ocean has selected Norway-based TMC Compressors to deliver the complete marine compressed air system to three LNG carriers the Korean shipbuilder is constructing for an undisclosed Asian shipowner, according to the company's release.

TMC’s scope of supply consists of a complete marine compressed air system, including control and service air compressors plus nitrogen feed air compressors, to each of the three vessels. The marine compressed air system is designed to allow the vessel crew to maintain it themselves.

TMC will manufacture the equipment in Europe and ship it to Hanwha Ocean in South Korea. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.



The three LNG carriers will each have a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres LNG.

TMC is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company is globally recognised as the leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use.