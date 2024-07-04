  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 4 10:58

    All of Sweden’s core ports retain status in revised TEN-T Regulation

    Sweden’s core ports welcome the revised regulation on European Union guidelines for the development of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) adopted by the European Council in mid-June, according to the Ports of Stockholm's release. 

    All five of Sweden’s core ports retain their status in the network and thereby continue to play vital roles in the EU’s increased efforts to build a sustainable and robust European transport network. 

    Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP), the Port of Gothenburg, Port of Luleå, Ports of Stockholm and Port of Trelleborg have been designated as core ports by the European Commission since 2013. This means that they are classed as being among the most important ports in Europe, playing a key role in the development of the European transport corridors thanks to their strategic significance to EU transport infrastructure. 

    The European Commission regularly reviews and updates the TEN-T network in order to adapt to changing transport needs and priorities. Among other things, this means that ports that have seen declining use or a decline in strategic significance risk being downgraded or removed from the network entirely. 

    While the new TEN-T Regulation, which entered into force on 13 June 2024, contains a number of significant amendments concerning ports on the Baltic Sea, the Swedish core ports retain their status. 

    The European Commission proposed a review of the TEN-T network in 2013 as part of a package of legislative measures for efficient and green mobility. The purpose of the revised TEN-T Regulation is to create a solid foundation for the development of the EU’s transport infrastructure until 2050.

Другие новости по темам: Ports of Stockholm  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 4

16:03 TotalEnergies launches the new generation of its Pangea 4 supercomputer
15:57 United European Car Carriers chooses Titan for major liquefied biomethane deliveries
15:23 ADNOC Drilling awarded $733 mln contract for three newbuild island rigs
14:55 Winning International places an order for six ore carriers
14:25 VLCCs might play spoilsport in the LR market
13:54 Technip Energies, Université Gustave Eiffel, Valeco and OPEN-C Foundation selected for French floating wind project PAREF
13:22 SolarDuck and RWE successfully install offshore floating solar pilot Merganser off Dutch coast
12:41 GTT receives an order from China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
12:21 DP World partners with Zhejiang Seaport Group to strengthen UAE-China trade
11:51 Ocean Power Technologies partners with Unique Group for autonomous vehicle services in the Middle East
11:24 Hanwha picks TMC for LNG carriers
10:58 All of Sweden’s core ports retain status in revised TEN-T Regulation

2024 July 3

18:00 Euronav NV announces name change from Euronav NV to CMB.TECH NV
17:18 DOF Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Maersk Supply Service
16:47 Vitol invests in future of LNG bunkering by securing three LNG bunkering vessels
16:25 CEVA Logistics and Bolloré Logistics to move forward under one unified brand—CEVA Logistics
15:50 MOL Group launches "Low Carbon and New Energies" organization within its Exploration and Production Division
15:24 TotalEnergies to partner with SLB for a more sustainable energy
14:41 Cargotec updates its reporting structure due to the demerger, effective from 30 June 2024
14:24 CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for CP8 service
13:41 HHLA opens hydrogen test field in the Port of Hamburg
13:06 LR signs MoU with H2Terminals and partners on UK green hydrogen
12:43 SFL orders LNG-powered containerships in China
12:21 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement will ensure optimal Exhaust Gas Cleaning System efficiency for two Nautica vessels
11:50 HMM starts to demonstrate OCCS for vessles
11:20 Wartsila ammonia fuel supply and cargo handling systems selected for two more EXMAR vessels at Hyundai Mipo Dockyards
10:45 Purus and Bluewater form an alliance fo Clean Energy FSO Solutions
10:08 ACCIONA, Jan de Nul and Grupo Bertolín awarded Valencia Port expansion works
09:41 Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc speaks to ‘massive impact’ of the Red Sea situation on global supply chains

2024 July 2

18:04 Shipping ‘tonne-miles’ leap most since 2010 after Red Sea attacks
17:21 Shell to temporarily pause on-site construction of European biofuels facility
17:01 Maritime Partners acquires e1 Marine
16:46 S. Korea to invest US$1.44 billion for smart, clean energy projects for ships
15:54 RINA grants AiP to SDARI as the ship designer for an innovative Aframax tanker
15:33 ClassNK issues approval in principle for hydrogen-fueled engine compatible oil tanker
14:57 Consort Bunkers, ClassNK, Yanmar, and Taiko accelerate towards Alternative Fuel Bunkering with new MOU
14:41 Baltic Shipyard starts building the 22770 series multipurpose nuclear service vessel
13:52 Wilson confirms eight more vessels and extends newbuilding programme to 14 vessels
13:13 Samskip and Matrans announced the launch of a new terminal and future hub in Rotterdam
12:47 Technomar Shipping receives RINA Cyber Security Certificate
12:23 Chinese ports container volume rises 10 % in first five months 2024
11:58 MOL signs Japan's 1st sustainability-linked lease agreement
11:38 Global schedule reliability increases to highest YTD level
10:42 Stena Line lays the keel for Stena Futura – the first of its NewMax ships
10:09 Daphne Technology's innovative SlipPure system receives Lloyd's Register approval in principle for its Plasma-Catalytic technology
09:46 Yara Clean Ammonia, Scatec, ECHEM and MOPCO sign Heads of Terms for renewable ammonia offtake agreement in Egypt

2024 July 1

18:02 Soiltech signs contract with Petrogas
17:26 Daphne Technology’s SlipPure achieves Lloyd’s Register Approval in Principle for innovative Plasma-Catalysis System with Proven Performance Results
16:38 Trafigura completes first ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia
16:20 Hapag-Lloyd's Terminal and Infrastructure division to adopt a new brand name
15:46 Jan De Nul Group deploys its cable-laying vessel to install about 90km of subsea cable in Taiwan
15:20 Kongsberg Maritime introduces first underwater mountable thruster with permanent magnet motor
14:42 HD Hyundai, Hanwha, Samsung face intensifying disputes with shipyard workers
14:13 China starts regular sea ice forecasts for Northeast Passage off Russian coast
13:46 ADNOC expands LNG carrier fleet with up to $2.5 bln strategic investment
13:20 MPS lifts standards of safety and efficiency at Tema Port with cutting-edge simulator
12:43 Arctic HFO ban comes into force
11:32 China completes its largest LNG storage base
11:21 SITC holds naming & delivery ceremony for M/V “SITC MINHE”
10:48 Sohar Port and Freezone launchrs Sohar Emergency Response Organization

2024 June 30

16:53 Tallink Grupp’s upgraded vessel Baltic Queen sees energy efficiency increased and emissions cut by 13%
15:43 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs multi-year contract with leading industrial equipment manufacturer
14:31 LR: Gas carrier owners capture carbon opportunities
13:48 DEME expands green hydrogen portfolio with HYPORT production facility in Egypt
11:55 Planting of the maypole heralds next phase for De Lediaan in Diegem, Belgium
10:12 Sea-Intelligence: US inventories data gave no warning of rate spike
09:55 Liberty Lines commissions its hybrid fast ferry Vittorio Morace

2024 June 29

16:44 ClassNK grants its first software security certifications for Solverminds' ship management solutions
15:33 European Commission approves EIT"s KIC launch in 2025
15:29 Mammoet implements Project Elevate