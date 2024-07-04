2024 July 4 10:58

All of Sweden’s core ports retain status in revised TEN-T Regulation

Sweden’s core ports welcome the revised regulation on European Union guidelines for the development of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) adopted by the European Council in mid-June, according to the Ports of Stockholm's release.

All five of Sweden’s core ports retain their status in the network and thereby continue to play vital roles in the EU’s increased efforts to build a sustainable and robust European transport network.

Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP), the Port of Gothenburg, Port of Luleå, Ports of Stockholm and Port of Trelleborg have been designated as core ports by the European Commission since 2013. This means that they are classed as being among the most important ports in Europe, playing a key role in the development of the European transport corridors thanks to their strategic significance to EU transport infrastructure.

The European Commission regularly reviews and updates the TEN-T network in order to adapt to changing transport needs and priorities. Among other things, this means that ports that have seen declining use or a decline in strategic significance risk being downgraded or removed from the network entirely.

While the new TEN-T Regulation, which entered into force on 13 June 2024, contains a number of significant amendments concerning ports on the Baltic Sea, the Swedish core ports retain their status.

The European Commission proposed a review of the TEN-T network in 2013 as part of a package of legislative measures for efficient and green mobility. The purpose of the revised TEN-T Regulation is to create a solid foundation for the development of the EU’s transport infrastructure until 2050.