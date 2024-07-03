2024 July 3 18:00

Euronav NV announces name change from Euronav NV to CMB.TECH NV

Euronav NV announced the formal approval by today’s shareholders’ meeting of the envisaged name change from Euronav NV to CMB.TECH NV, according to the company's release.

The name change will be effective as of 1 October 2024. All other resolutions were also approved at the Special General Meeting & the Extraordinary General Meeting today.

Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a diversified & futureproof maritime group with over 150 ocean-going vessels (including newbuildings) in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav will change its group's name to CMB.TECH, effective as of 1 October. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.