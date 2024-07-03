2024 July 3 16:25

CEVA Logistics and Bolloré Logistics to move forward under one unified brand—CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, the logistics subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, announced today a new vertical organization aimed at allowing its customers to more easily benefit from its global logistics capabilities across its breadth of services in air, ocean, ground and rail transport, contract logistics, finished vehicle logistics, project logistics and customs solutions, according to the company's release.

CEVA will soon begin the process of welcoming Bolloré Logistics into its new product-driven organizational model. Bolloré Logistics was acquired by the CMA CGM Group on Feb. 29, 2024. As a leading global logistics provider, CEVA generated pro forma 2023 revenue of $20.2 billion through transporting 1.9 million TEUs of ocean freight, 800,000 tons of air freight and managing 11.7 million square meters of warehouse space—all thanks to its 110,000 global employees.

CEVA Logistics and Bolloré Logistics will move forward under one unified brand—CEVA Logistics. The company expects to complete its rebranding process by the end of 2024.



CEVA is combining its Air and Ocean operations in order to capitalize on best practices and technology investments, notably in finalizing its implementation of CargoWise.



Since its acquisition by the CMA CGM Group in 2019, CEVA Logistics has expanded both its capabilities and geographic reach. Through numerous acquisitions, the company now offers a strong network across the African continent. In 2022, CEVA added Ingram Micro’s CLS division to boost its ecommerce solutions, GEFCO to offer finished vehicle solutions for its automotive customers and strengthen its European overland network, and now Bolloré Logistics to boost its air and ocean freight management solutions. Other targeted acquisitions boosted CEVA’s reach in perishables transport in Latin America (Cargex) and in small parcel, last mile delivery in France (Colis Privé).



CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at approximately 1,500 facilities. With a pro forma 2023 revenue of US$20.2 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.