2024 July 3 15:24

TotalEnergies to partner with SLB for a more sustainable energy

TotalEnergies and SLB join forces to develop innovative subsurface digital solutions and contribute to a more sustainable hydrocarbon production and the implementation of TotalEnergies’ “More energy, less emissions, more value” strategy, according to the company's release.

Combining their many years of operational expertise and their software development capabilities, the teams at TotalEnergies and SLB will jointly develop next-generation software available in the cloud.

These new digital tools will improve modeling of the subsurface to optimize production and make it more responsible. They will also leverage the potential of the data collected, through IA, for the purposes of reducing existing fields’ carbon intensity and meeting new needs in geological carbon storage.

The new software will build on the earlier efforts of both partners with Intersect, a latest-generation reservoir simulator.



TotalEnergies’ teams are also supporting SLB by solarizing its industrial sites worldwide, through agreements signed in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan, allowing TotalEnergies to support SLB’s energy transition with bespoke and competitive solutions that come with the guarantee of price visibility, while limiting its carbon footprint.



SLB is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.