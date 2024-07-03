2024 July 3 14:41

Cargotec updates its reporting structure due to the demerger, effective from 30 June 2024

The completion of the partial demerger of Cargotec Corporation and the incorporation of a new Kalmar Corporation was registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 30 June 2024.

As a result of the Demerger, Cargotec has updated its segment reporting and from 30 June 2024 onwards Cargotec has two reporting segments, Hiab and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment has been removed. The new reporting structure will be used in Cargotec’s half-year financial report January–June 2024.

To provide a basis for comparison, Cargotec publishes its reclassified financial information of reportable segments and Corporate administration and support functions for all quarters of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 separately, as well as for the full year 2023. Corporate administration and support functions now reflect continuing operations. Hiab and MacGregor financial information remains unchanged.

Additionally, Cargotec starts publishing a new alternative performance measure for its Hiab segment; Operative return on capital employed (Operative ROCE, defined as operating profit / operative capital employed, last 12 months). To provide a basis for comparison, Cargotec publishes Hiab’s operative ROCE for all quarters of 2023 and first quarter of 2024 separately.



Cargotec’s businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. The company's continuing operations sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people.