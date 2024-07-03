2024 July 3 14:24

CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for CP8 service

CNC and COSCO have entered into a vessel sharing agreement for CNC’s China Philippines 8 (CP8) service. The agreement involves two vessels of 2,800 TEUs, of which CNC will operate one of them, according to CNC's release.

CNC’s CP8 service is synonymous with direct and fast connection from Fuqing, Shanghai, Ningbo and Xiamen in China, to Manila in the Philippines. This China-Philippines service also offers weekend cut-off at Shanghai and Ningbo, delivering the shipments needed during the weekdays.

The weekly CP8 has a service rotation of: Fuqing – Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Manila North – Manila South – Fuqing.

Effective voyage: COLOMBO, ETA Shanghai 13 April 2024.



CNC is an Intra-Asia shortsea specialist. Headquartered in Singapore, CNC is regionally represented by an extensive agency network throughout Asia. CNC is the sole brand of the CMA CGM Group in Intra-Asia. Currently offering over 50 services, CNC continually strengthens its service network according to market demands and shifts.