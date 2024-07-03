2024 July 3 13:41

HHLA opens hydrogen test field in the Port of Hamburg

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) opened the first test field for hydrogen-powered port logistics as well as the corresponding hydrogen refuelling station in the Port of Hamburg, according to the company's release. The test field at the Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) is another milestone on the path to decarbonising logistics. Together with its partner companies from the Clean Port & Logistics cluster, HHLA is testing the reliability of hydrogen to supply heavy goods vehicles during operations.



With the opening of the test field and inauguration of the hydrogen refuelling station, the required infrastructure is now ready to speed up the transition to emissions-free heavy goods logistics and port operations, and to drive forward the decarbonisation of logistics. Equipment such as straddle carriers, empty container stackers, forklift trucks, reach stackers, tractor units and trucks can be efficiently filled to 350 bar with green hydrogen. The refuelling station will be open to the public and thus also offers other companies the opportunity to test climate-friendly transport solutions. The check-in at the terminal requires registration in the passify app.

Since 2022 HHLA has been working together with more than 40 partner companies from around the world in the Clean Port & Logistics cluster. The common goal is to develop solutions to bring hydrogen-powered heavy goods vehicles and terminal equipment to market quickly as well as to put in place the measures necessary for their use. The concepts developed by the working groups for operation, safety, maintenance, refuelling and supply are tested and optimised in practical operation in the test field at CTT. The first trials have been conducted at the refuelling station with equipment from Hyster-Yale, VWG Oldenburg and CMB.TECH’s hydrogen truck over the past few weeks. Their collaboration in CPL helps the companies on the way to decarbonising their processes and making meaningful, climate-friendly investments as they compile the necessary information and practical experience.

The cluster as well as the refuelling station received funding of approximately three million euros from the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport as part of a national innovation programme for hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The funding guidelines are coordinated by NOW GmbH and implemented by Project Management Jülich (PTJ).

As part of the “Balanced Logistics” sustainability strategy, HHLA is aiming to become climate-neutral throughout the Group by 2040. To achieve this, HHLA has been relying on the electrification of its processes and equipment across Europe for many years. Hydrogen could make a significant contribution to the further decarbonisation of logistics. In addition to using hydrogen for its heavy goods equipment, HHLA is also active in the field of import and distribution. With its extensive European network of seaport terminals and intermodal connections, HHLA is very well equipped to take advantage of the opportunities in hydrogen import and transportation.



HHLA established Clean Port & Logistics (CPL) as an innovation cluster to test hydrogen-powered equipment in heavy goods and port logistics. The cluster brings together equipment manufacturers, port and logistics companies, academic partners, producers of green hydrogen, software companies and operators and manufacturers of refuelling stations. Through supra-regional cooperation, we conduct tests and investigate how hydrogen can be reliably used as a fuel in port handling and heavy-lift logistics. The cluster carries out simulations and investigations and develops training concepts for this purpose. Currently, more than 40 partner companies from around the world are part of the cluster.