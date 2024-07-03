2024 July 3 13:06

LR signs MoU with H2Terminals and partners on UK green hydrogen

Lloyd’s Register has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with H2Terminals Limited and its supply chain partners, HiDROGEN and D3IM to assess the feasibility of a green hydrogen (H2) infrastructure project in the UK, according to LR's release.

Parties will collaborate in the fields of floating production and transport of H2 and identify regulatory requirements, including safety cases and risk assessments, for the development of an offshore island and supply chain that will provide green power to businesses on the Thames Estuary and River.

The project, along with the businesses it will support, forms part of the private sector-led Thames Estuary Growth Board action plan, which aims to attract investment and development to the Thames Estuary area.

Plans include the development of a wind, wave and solar energy plant located 100 km offshore. Green H2 generated on the floating island will be converted into its liquid state and transported by ship to a terminal on the Thames Estuary near London. From there, the H2 is transferred to floating barges where it will be converted to electricity and hot water, along with byproducts created through the conversion process such as liquid nitrogen and oxygen. Batteries installed on the barges will store the electricity whilst it travels to its point of use.

The MoU also includes a formal assessment of technology, including the development of asset designs, qualification of containment systems, and floating hydrogen production and floating energy export systems. Assets planned for this project include approved materials capable of holding and insulating the green liquid H2 at -253C.

Furthermore, the MoU will define an assurance programme for floating hydrogen production, hydrogen ships, classification and energy export systems.



