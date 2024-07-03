2024 July 3 12:21

Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement will ensure optimal Exhaust Gas Cleaning System efficiency for two Nautica vessels

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a six-year Lifecycle Agreement with Malaysia-based Nautica Ship Management, according to the company's release. The agreement covers two vessels, the MTT Saisunee & MTT Senari, and is designed to ensure that the ships’ exhaust gas treatment systems operate at maximum efficiency. The vessels are feeder container vessels and are fitted with Wärtsilä hybrid scrubber systems. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q2 2024.



The scope of the agreement includes remote access capabilities. This feature enables seamless monitoring and troubleshooting of the Exhaust Gas Cleaning (EGC) systems installed on the two vessels, ensuring prompt response and minimal downtime.

Wärtsilä’s range of Lifecycle Agreements provide long-term cost predictability and availability by using data-driven technical support and maintenance at every step, from planning to execution. Ship operators benefit from proactive support and recommendations by experts at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, who help to optimise maintenance intervals according to actual needs while preventing unexpected downtime.

Nautica Ship Management had previously signed Lifecycle Agreements for two other vessels, the MTT Samalaju and MTT Semporna.