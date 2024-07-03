2024 July 3 11:50

HMM starts to demonstrate OCCS for vessles

South Korea's HMM Co. announced on Tuesday that it installed and initiated a demonstration of the Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage System (OCCS) for the first time in the nation on a container ship, according to KED Global.

This demonstration will take place on the 2,200 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container ship HMM Mongla, during which HMM plans to verify the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions during operation.

OCCS is a greenhouse gas mitigation technology that captures and liquefies carbon dioxide emitted during ship operations to prevent its release into the atmosphere.

It is expected that OCCS will be an effective means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships, given its potential for recognition as a carbon reduction technology by international organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In April last year, HMM initiated OCCS demonstration research in collaboration with Samsung Heavy Industries, Korean Register, and domestic environmental equipment specialist Panasia, aiming to develop the technology.

In pursuit of its 2050 carbon neutrality goal, HMM is also advancing various activities such as ordering methanol-powered container ships, introducing bio-fuel for ships, and improving hull efficiency and navigation technologies.