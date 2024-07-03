  The version for the print
  2024 July 3

    Wartsila ammonia fuel supply and cargo handling systems selected for two more EXMAR vessels at Hyundai Mipo Dockyards

    Wärtsilä Gas Solutions (WGS), part of technology group Wärtsilä, will deliver the fuel supply and cargo handling systems for two new gas carriers that will operate with ammonia fuel, according to the company's release. The ships are being built at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyards (HMD) in Korea for ship owner EXMAR LPG, a joint venture between EXMAR, a multi-disciplinary maritime and offshore solutions provider and Seapeak, one of the largest independent owner-operators of liquefied natural gas vessels. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in Q2, 2024.

    These are the last two vessels in a series of six newbuilds for EXMAR. With this latest contract, Wärtsilä will have supplied the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for all six vessels. These medium size gas carriers, MGCs, will be the first ever ocean-going vessels capable of operating with ammonia as fuel. Operating with ammonia has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional marine diesel fuel, as ammonia doesn’t produce CO2, sulphur or particulate emissions when combusted.

    The full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply includes the Cargo Handling Package and the Liquid Ammonia Fuel Supply System (AFSS) along with process engineering and dynamic simulation. The ASS is skid mounted with low- and high-pressure fuel pumps, controls for fuel pressure and temperature, and heat exchangers. Delivery to the yard is scheduled for 2025.

