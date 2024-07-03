2024 July 3 10:45

Purus and Bluewater form an alliance fo Clean Energy FSO Solutions

Purus, a leading provider of maritime services for the gas transport and offshore wind industries, and Bluewater, a leading provider and offshore operator of Floating (Production) Storage Units, Mooring Systems and Offshore Terminals have formed an alliance for the worldwide provision of Clean Energy Floating Storage and Offloading (“Clean Energy FSO”) Solutions for low-carbon ammonia, clean hydrogen and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), according to Purus's release.

With the shift to a cleaner energy economy underway, the global pursuit of low-carbon fuels is expected to drive strong growth in the ammonia, hydrogen and carbon supply chains over the next several years. With major export and import regions separated by the oceans, maritime transport is forecast to play a dominant role. The Clean Energy FSO can offer greater flexibility and speed-to-market than conventional onshore storage tanks, accelerating the global energy transition.

Purus and Bluewater will combine their capabilities in the fields of offshore transfer, floating storage, cryogenic gas cargo handling and maritime transport to offer clients world-leading performance and best-in-class solutions. The alliance provides a single customer interface to address all engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning works required to deliver floating storage for low-carbon cryogenic cargoes, including the subsequent operations and maintenance required to unlock long-term access to new markets.