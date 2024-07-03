2024 July 3 10:08

ACCIONA, Jan de Nul and Grupo Bertolín awarded Valencia Port expansion works

An ACCIONA-led consortium, including Jan De Nul and Grupo Bertolín, has been awarded the contract for the construction of the container terminal as part of the northern expansion of the Port of Valencia, according to ACCIONA's release.

The works include a primary dock, auxiliary docks and 126 hectares of new paved terminal areas, to be built mainly with materials from the dredging of the ports of Valencia and Sagunto. The contract is worth €489 million.

The project meets the most advanced international standards of efficiency, connectivity, and environmental sustainability. Upon completion of the project, the Port Authority of Valencia will provide operators with a new, innovative, flexible and sustainable public container terminal that will accommodate the largest, next-generation vessels.

ACCIONA has extensive experience in port works, such as the construction of the second phase of the New Container Terminal at the Port of Cadiz, the extension of the adjacent quay at the Port of Barcelona, the construction of the Port of Ferrol, and the Port of Açu (Brazil). ACCIONA has designed and built more than 50 ports around the world. To achieve this, it uses the Kugira floating caisson dock, a flagship of port engineering and one of the largest in the world.