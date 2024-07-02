2024 July 2 15:33

ClassNK issues approval in principle for hydrogen-fueled engine compatible oil tanker

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a design concept of the hydrogen-fueled engine compatible 5,000KL oil tanker with electric propulsion system developed by UYENO TRANSTECH LTD., YANMAR POWER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. This is the world’s first AiP certification for the design of an oil tanker using liquefied hydrogen as a fuel, according to ClassNK's release.

The ship was designed as part of the "Development of Large-scale Hydrogen-fueled Domestic Tanker and Demonstration of Zero-Emission Ships" project by the Nippon Foundation.

ClassNK carried out a review of a design concept of the ship based on its rules including part GF of its "Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships" incorporating the IGF Code, Part D of "Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels; Guidelines for Ships Using Hydrogen as Fuel (Edition 3.0.0)", and “Guidelines for Fuel Cell Power Systems On Board Ships (Second Edition)”. Upon confirming they comply with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.

This is the first AiP issued through the review based on Part D of "Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels", released in May 2024.

ClassNK will contribute to the further consideration of the project from the perspective of safety evaluation and will strive to support the decarbonization of shipping.





