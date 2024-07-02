2024 July 2 14:57

Consort Bunkers, ClassNK, Yanmar, and Taiko accelerate towards Alternative Fuel Bunkering with new MOU

Consort Bunkers Pte. Ltd., ClassNK, Yanmar Asia (Singapore) Corporation Pte Ltd, and Taiko Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate towards introduction of more bunkering ships capable of handling alternative fuels, according to ClassNK's release.

Singapore-based Consort Bunkers placed an order to COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Guandong) Co.,Ltd. to construct four 7,999 DWT IMO Type 2 tankers, ready for biofuel and methanol bunkering. Incorporating their previous orders, a total of 13 biofuel/methanol bunkering tankers totaling over 90,000 DWT will join Consort’s fleet. ClassNK has been providing surveys and audits, Yanmar Asia has been providing main engines and generator engines, and Taiko Asia has been supplying cargo pumps package and various pumps package in engine room and pump room of the majority of Consort Bunkers’ fleet for more than a decade. Consort Bunkers has appointed them to take on the same role for this upcoming multi-fuel bunkering ships project.

The parties have signed an MOU for the cooperation and partnership regarding this upcoming project and also for the future projects including alternative fuels bunkering vessels. Under the MOU, all parties agreed to leverage their good relationship and respective expertise to complete Consort's fleet renewal and expansion project, including new fuel bunkering vessels, and to contribute to regional and global implementation of alternative fuel use.



