2024 July 2 14:41

Baltic Shipyard starts building the 22770 series multipurpose nuclear service vessel

Delivery of the Project 22770 multipurpose vessel is scheduled for 2029





Image credit: Rosatom



Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard (Baltic Shipyard, part of United Shipbuilding Corp) held a steel-cutting ceremony for the Project 22770 multifunctional nuclear service vessel (MSATV), the United Shipbuilding Corporation said.



The 22770 series ship is scheduled to enter service in 2029 and will replace the currently in service Project 1948 nuclear maintenance vessel Imandra.



The Project 22770 MSATV features diesel-electric propulsion, unrestricted navigation capability. The vessel was designed to perform a range of support activities for the fleet of nuclear-powered ships, including safe reception, storage and transport of "liquid radioactive waste generated during the operation of ship reactor installations, as well as in the process of reloading nuclear fuel and soaking of spent fuel assemblies in order to reduce residual heat release". It will also be able to load used fuel assemblies into shipping containers for transfer to reprocessing as well as tackling decontamination of removable parts of ship reactor plants and refuelling equipment. The vessel will ensure the effective operation of existing nuclear-powered fleet, icebreaking ships under construction and future ships and other facilities with reactor installations.





Photo credit: United Shipbuilding Corporation



The 22770 design vessel will operate providing support to nuclear-powered ships in western and eastern regions of the Arctic including the Barents, White, Pechora, Kara Seas, Laptev Sea, East Siberian, Chukchi, Bering, Okhotsk Sea, northern part of the Sea of ​​Japan.



Baltic Shipyard and Atomflot signed a contract for construction of MSATVs in May 2023. Financing scheme: 50% from the Russian Federation budget, and 50% from the Rosatom’s investment program. The vessel construction is provided in accordance with the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035.



Key particulars of Project 22770: LOA: 158.8 m; Breadth: 26 m; Draft: 7.5 m; Power plant rated power: 9.28 MW (on shafts); Displacement: 22,661 tonnes; Speed: 12 knots; Ice Class: Arc5.



The Project 22770 was developed by ICEBERG Central Design Bureau.



Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltic Shipyard (Baltiysky Zavod) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Since its inception Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipbuilding company employs more than 6,000 people.