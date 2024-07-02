2024 July 2 13:52

Wilson confirms eight more vessels and extends newbuilding programme to 14 vessels

Wilson ASA, a leading European player in the short-sea market, announced the signing of a significant contract for the construction of eight state-of-the-art 6,300 dwt future-proof newbuildings with a focus on environmental benefits, flexibility, and efficiency. The order comes in addition to the six 3800 dwt vessels announced in June 2023, according to the company's release.

By adding new tonnage Wilson strengthens its position as a modern and responsible player in the maritime industry and is a step in the right direction to further reduce carbon footprint. The total of 14 newbuildings will be delivered from 1st half of 2025 until 2028, with the 6300 dwt vessels being delivered in direct continuation of the previously announced 3800 dwt vessels.