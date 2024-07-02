2024 July 2 13:13

Samskip and Matrans announced the launch of a new terminal and future hub in Rotterdam

Samskip and Matrans Rotterdam Terminal announced the launch of their new terminal and future hub in Rotterdam, according to Samskip's release.

The terminal will serve as a central hub for Samskip and Matrans operations in containerized transport and breakbulk transport.

Samskip will achieve increased control over vessel, rail and barge operations, mitigating bottlenecks and inefficiencies in its supply chain. Complete visibility, control and information over the full value chain allow for optimized planning and simplified operations, reducing costs and time associated with modal switches. Matrans continues operations for existing customers in breakbulk, containers and RoRo (non-ferrous metals, forest products, general cargo and project cargo).

The new hub will focus on sustainable solutions to drive multimodal transport, combined with electrification of vehicles, shore power and solar power, contributing to reduced environmental impact. The terminal will contribute to faster and more reliable transit times for containerized and breakbulk transport. This will include the lowest possible CO2 footprint, aligning with both Samskip’s and Matran’s commitment to sustainability.

Digital solutions will optimize transport and operations, driving improved efficiency and reliability. The integration of IT systems across the supply chain enables dynamic prioritization of cargo and enhances operational flexibility, further enhancing Samskip’s and Matrans’ customer-centric approach. These efforts will streamline processes and enhance efficiency, decarbonization and high reliability for current and new customers of Samskip and Matrans.



With headquarters in Rotterdam, Samskip offers pan-European, more sustainable multimodal transport services via shortsea, road, rail and inland waterway routes. High frequency services connect destinations across Europe, Iceland and Faroes Island, both door-to-door and quay-to-quay, using a wide range of vessels, containers, trucks and trailers. Festing HF, an affiliate company of Samskip, primarily owning ports and warehouses, acquired 50% of the shares of current shareholders of Matrans Rotterdam Terminal. Festing HF and Matrans are currently in the process of obtaining clearance from the Dutch Competition Authority (ACM) for this joint venture and will await ACM’s decision.”