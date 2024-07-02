2024 July 2 12:47

Technomar Shipping receives RINA Cyber Security Certificate

Technomar Shipping Inc., the technical manager of 97 ships, including the 68 containership fleet of Global Ship Lease, Inc., and RINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational, are proud to announce Technomar’s successful completion of the "RINA Cyber Security - Verification for ships in service" and the award of the certificate. The handover ceremony took place at the RINA Booth during the Posidonia international shipping exhibition last month in Athens.

This certification ensures alignment with IMO, IACS requirements, and industry best practices. It is particularly noteworthy as it addresses the operational need for ships in service, which will continue to be in use for many years, to have a similar level of cybersecurity protection as newbuilds.

RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2023 of 797 million euros, 5,800 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.