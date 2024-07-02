  The version for the print
  • 2024 July 2 12:47

    Technomar Shipping receives RINA Cyber Security Certificate

    Technomar Shipping Inc., the technical manager of 97 ships, including the 68 containership fleet of Global Ship Lease, Inc., and RINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational, are proud to announce Technomar’s successful completion of the "RINA Cyber Security - Verification for ships in service" and the award of the certificate. The handover ceremony took place at the RINA Booth during the Posidonia international shipping exhibition last month in Athens.

    This certification ensures alignment with IMO, IACS requirements, and industry best practices. It is particularly noteworthy as it addresses the operational need for ships in service, which will continue to be in use for many years, to have a similar level of cybersecurity protection as newbuilds.

    RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2023 of 797 million euros, 5,800 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

2024 July 2

18:04 Shipping ‘tonne-miles’ leap most since 2010 after Red Sea attacks
17:21 Shell to temporarily pause on-site construction of European biofuels facility
17:01 Maritime Partners acquires e1 Marine
16:46 S. Korea to invest US$1.44 billion for smart, clean energy projects for ships
15:54 RINA grants AiP to SDARI as the ship designer for an innovative Aframax tanker
15:33 ClassNK issues approval in principle for hydrogen-fueled engine compatible oil tanker
14:57 Consort Bunkers, ClassNK, Yanmar, and Taiko accelerate towards Alternative Fuel Bunkering with new MOU
14:41 Baltic Shipyard starts building the 22770 series multipurpose nuclear service vessel
13:52 Wilson confirms eight more vessels and extends newbuilding programme to 14 vessels
13:13 Samskip and Matrans announced the launch of a new terminal and future hub in Rotterdam
12:47 Technomar Shipping receives RINA Cyber Security Certificate
12:23 Chinese ports container volume rises 10 % in first five months 2024
11:58 MOL signs Japan's 1st sustainability-linked lease agreement
11:38 Global schedule reliability increases to highest YTD level
10:42 Stena Line lays the keel for Stena Futura – the first of its NewMax ships
10:09 Daphne Technology's innovative SlipPure system receives Lloyd's Register approval in principle for its Plasma-Catalytic technology
09:46 Yara Clean Ammonia, Scatec, ECHEM and MOPCO sign Heads of Terms for renewable ammonia offtake agreement in Egypt

2024 July 1

18:02 Soiltech signs contract with Petrogas
17:26 Daphne Technology’s SlipPure achieves Lloyd’s Register Approval in Principle for innovative Plasma-Catalysis System with Proven Performance Results
16:38 Trafigura completes first ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia
16:20 Hapag-Lloyd's Terminal and Infrastructure division to adopt a new brand name
15:46 Jan De Nul Group deploys its cable-laying vessel to install about 90km of subsea cable in Taiwan
15:20 Kongsberg Maritime introduces first underwater mountable thruster with permanent magnet motor
14:42 HD Hyundai, Hanwha, Samsung face intensifying disputes with shipyard workers
14:13 China starts regular sea ice forecasts for Northeast Passage off Russian coast
13:46 ADNOC expands LNG carrier fleet with up to $2.5 bln strategic investment
13:20 MPS lifts standards of safety and efficiency at Tema Port with cutting-edge simulator
12:43 Arctic HFO ban comes into force
11:32 China completes its largest LNG storage base
11:21 SITC holds naming & delivery ceremony for M/V “SITC MINHE”
10:48 Sohar Port and Freezone launchrs Sohar Emergency Response Organization

2024 June 30

16:53 Tallink Grupp’s upgraded vessel Baltic Queen sees energy efficiency increased and emissions cut by 13%
15:43 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs multi-year contract with leading industrial equipment manufacturer
14:31 LR: Gas carrier owners capture carbon opportunities
13:48 DEME expands green hydrogen portfolio with HYPORT production facility in Egypt
11:55 Planting of the maypole heralds next phase for De Lediaan in Diegem, Belgium
10:12 Sea-Intelligence: US inventories data gave no warning of rate spike
09:55 Liberty Lines commissions its hybrid fast ferry Vittorio Morace

2024 June 29

16:44 ClassNK grants its first software security certifications for Solverminds' ship management solutions
15:33 European Commission approves EIT"s KIC launch in 2025
15:29 Mammoet implements Project Elevate
13:27 Stena RoRo orders new multi-fuel E-Flexer RoPax duo
11:49 Italian flagged floating LNG terminal Golar Tundra renamed as Italis LNG
10:07 New DNV survey highlights oil and gas sector paradox

2024 June 28

18:00 Well Services secures extension of frame agreement with Equinor in the North Sea
17:24 DOF Group awarded long-term FSV contract
16:57 Attica Group invests in green transition and fleet renewal
16:37 Amogy and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding complete a feasibility study of ammonia supply system for ammonia-powered maritime solution
15:51 South America's first MoorMaster system to be inaugurated at DP World San Antonio, Chile
15:24 BP imposes hiring freeze and halts new offshore wind projects
14:56 RINA joins the Brazilian Hydrogen Association - ABH2
14:23 First onshore power supply system in Vuosaari Harbour introduced
14:01 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 26, 2024
13:52 SCZONE signs a framework agreement to establish the “Green Marine” chemical project for the Chinese “BEFAR” Group in the “TEDA-Egypt” area in Sokhna
13:22 Ta San Shang Marine signs a deal for construction of 3rd SOV to serve offshore wind farm in Taiwan
12:37 NYK and Astomos Energy a naming ceremony for LPG carrier “Gas Amethyst”
12:12 ABS and FibreMax to explore floating offshore wind mooring technologies
11:30 Port of Los Angeles solicits proposals to develop and operate cruise terminals
11:04 Panama Canal celebrates eighth expansion anniversary with new draft and daily transits increases
10:41 Belships expands its fleet to 41 vessels
10:22 HHLA joins global network of the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan
09:59 A new aquaculture model created for intelligent deep-sea aquaculture platform

2024 June 27

18:00 Sanctions damaging safety at sea, says Sovcomflot
17:32 MAN CEON receives ABS Cybersecurity PDA certification
17:12 IMO's Technical Cooperation Committee meets to upgrade 10-year strategy
16:57 Marsa Maroc to operate the Nador West Med Eastern Container Terminal
16:19 Purus’s next-generation CSOVs join IOMSR fleet
15:46 Fincantieri signs agreement with Crystal for two new high-end cruise ships
13:56 CIMC SOE successfully secures order for ammonia fuel tanks to be used in the world's first ammonia-powered bulk carrier
13:07 SCHOTTEL to equip a methanol bunker vessel with propulsion package