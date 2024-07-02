2024 July 2 12:23

Chinese ports container volume rises 10 % in first five months 2024

From January to May 2024, the container throughput of Chinese ports was 132.8 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.8%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group.

Among them, the container throughput of Shanghai Port in the first five months was 20.9 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.6%; the container throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port was 15.8 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) was 2658.1 points in June 2024, a month-on-month increase of 31.5% and a year-on-year increase of 288.1%. Among the 21 routes, the freight index of 16 routes increased month-on-month, and the freight index of 5 routes fell month-on-month. From Ningbo to Europe and Mediterranean trade lane, the tight space situation continued, and box liners continued to push up freight rates this month. From Ningbo to North America trade lane, Transportation demand has remained strong, most of the voyages departing with full loads, and the market fundamental was under healthy level. Market booking rates fluctuated steadily.