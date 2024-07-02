2024 July 2 11:38

Global schedule reliability increases to highest YTD level

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 154 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including May 2024. The report covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.

In May 2024, global schedule reliability improved by 3.8 percentage points M/M to 55.8%. This is now the highest schedule reliability figure for 2024, and 1.2 percentage points higher than the previous highest figure of 54.6%. On a Y/Y level however, schedule reliability in May 2024 was -11.0 percentage points lower. Despite the improvement in schedule reliability, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals deteriorated, increasing by 0.34 days M/M to 5.10 days. This figure is now inching closer to the pandemic highs than the pre-pandemic lows. On a Y/Y level, the May 2024 figure was 0.73 days higher.

CMA CGM was the most reliable top-13 carrier in May 2024 with schedule reliability of 57.1%. There were another 7 carriers above the 50% mark, with the remaining 5 carriers in the 40%-50% range. PIL was the least reliable carrier with schedule reliability of 44.5%. 10 of these carriers were able to record a M/M improvement in schedule reliability in May 2024, with Maersk and CMA CGM recording the highest improvement of 6.0 percentage points. Wan Hai recorded the largest decline of -4.5 percentage points. On a Y/Y level, none of the 13 carriers recorded an increase in schedule reliability, with 8 carriers recording double-digit Y/Y declines.