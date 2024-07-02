  The version for the print
    Daphne Technology's innovative SlipPure system receives Lloyd's Register approval in principle for its Plasma-Catalytic technology

    Daphne Technology’s innovative SlipPure system has been awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) by Lloyd's Register (LR) for its Plasma-Catalytic technology, according to LR's release. The solution improves efficiency by lowering plasma power consumption, enabling very high methane slip reductions at exhaust temperatures well below those required for catalyst-only solutions.

    The advanced SlipPure system, which previously received AiP for its plasma-only configuration, now runs its full Plasma-Catalytic process and has undergone several rigorous test campaigns, utilising exhaust gas produced from a land-based test engine (746kW lean burn spark ignited engine type RR MTU 8V4000M55RN) installed at the Maritime Center of the University of Applied Science in Flensburg, Germany.

    Methane slip is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, with a global warming potential 28 times greater than that of CO2 over a 100-year period.

    In January 2023, safe operation of the WPP power supply in the plasma-only system was demonstrated over nearly 75 hours of operation. Earlier this year, the Plasma-Catalytic process was evaluated over nearly 100 hours of operation, and LR witnessed 4.0 g/kWh removal of methane slip (62% methane slip reduction at 75% load) from exhaust gas with temperatures as low as 380 °C.

