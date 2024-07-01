2024 July 1 18:02

Soiltech signs contract with Petrogas

Soiltech has signed a contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands for treating contaminated water on the jackup rig Noble Resolute. This is a sizable contract for Soiltech, according to the company's release.

Soiltech will be using its own slop treatment technology (STT) to reduce the fluid waste generated during operations with up to 95%. This in turn reduces the amount of waste sent to shore for onshore treatment and disposal. The technology therefore contributes to reduced carbon emissions and lower cost for the client. No chemicals will be used in the treatment process, thereby avoiding the discharge of chemicals to sea.



Soiltech is an innovative technology company specializing in the treatment, recycling and sustainable handling of contaminated water and solid waste at site. Soiltech AS has signed a merger plan with Oceanteam ASA. The combined company will seek listing on Oslo Børs under the name Soiltech ASA. It is anticipated that such listing will take place around the end of Q3 2024. Soiltech operates world-wide and is headquartered in Norway.