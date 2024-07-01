2024 July 1 17:26

Daphne Technology’s SlipPure achieves Lloyd’s Register Approval in Principle for innovative Plasma-Catalysis System with Proven Performance Results

Daphne Technology’s innovative SlipPure system has been awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd's Register (LR) for its Plasma-Catalytic technology, with LR witnessed results confirming its performance. This recognition marks a significant milestone in the fight against methane slip in the maritime and land-based oil and gas industries, according to the company's release.

The advanced SlipPure system, which previously received AiP for its plasma-only configuration, now runs its full Plasma-Catalytic process. This advanced technology improves efficiency by lowering plasma power consumption, enabling very high methane slip reductions at exhaust temperatures well below those required for catalyst-only solutions, in Daphne Technology’s view, making it both the most effective and efficient methane slip reduction system available. The SlipPure™ Plasma-Catalysis system is also Approved in Principle by DNV.

Methane slip is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, with a global warming potential 28 times greater than that of CO2 over a 100-year period. Reducing methane emissions is crucial as it is responsible for at least a quarter of the current global warming.

Daphne Technology believes it is the only company actively developing a Plasma-Catalysis system for methane slip reduction. This advanced system integrates our patented wavelet pulse power (WPP) supply technology to generate plasma and utilises the proprietary catalyst, ensuring unmatched performance and efficiency.

SlipPure has undergone several rigorous test campaigns utilising exhaust gas produced from a land-based test engine (746kW lean burn spark ignited engine type RR MTU 8V4000M55RN) installed at the Maritime Center of the University of Applied Science in Flensburg, Germany.

In January 2023, safe operation of the WPP power supply in the plasma-only system was demonstrated over nearly 75 hours of operation. Earlier this year, the Plasma-Catalytic process was evaluated over nearly 100 hours of operation, and LR witnessed 4.0 g/kWh removal of methane slip (62% methane slip reduction at 75% load) from exhaust gas with temperatures as low as 380 °C.



The Plasma-Catalysis system represents a breakthrough in methane abatement technology, significantly enhancing the efficacy of SlipPure while reducing power consumption and maintaining operational feasibility.

Additionally, combining SlipPure with Daphne Technology's PureMetrics enhances the effectiveness of methane slip reduction by providing accurate quantification and reporting of GHG emissions. PureMetrics is essential for monitoring the real-time impact of SlipPure, offering auditable reports and operational insights. This integration ensures compliance with environmental regulations and helps companies achieve their sustainability goals by providing a clear picture of their emissions.

The next version of SlipPure is currently being manufactured for deployment in November 2024.