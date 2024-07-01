  The version for the print
  2024 July 1

    Jan De Nul Group deploys its cable-laying vessel to install about 90km of subsea cable in Taiwan

    Jan De Nul Group signed a preferred supplier agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the installation of about 90km of subsea high-voltage export cables, according to the company's release. Those cables will bring wind energy generated at the Fengmiao I wind farm ashore. Fengmiao I is the eighth wind farm in Taiwan where Jan De Nul is contributing to. Worldwide, Jan De Nul participated in the construction of over 60 offshore wind farms.

    Fengmiao I has a capacity of 500MW, providing power for about half a million households, and is part of the larger Fengmiao wind project. This is located 35km off the coast of Taichung and has a total capacity of 1,800MW. 

    Jan De Nul Group will connect the offshore substation of Fengmiao I to the onshore grid of Taiwan via two AC high-voltage cables. Jan De Nul Groupwill deploy its cable-laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh. Jan De Nul Group will be responsible for transport and installation of the cables, including the protection of crossings with other cables. The cables have a length of 45km and 44km respectively and weigh more than eight thousand tonnes altogether.

