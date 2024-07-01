2024 July 1 15:20

Kongsberg Maritime introduces first underwater mountable thruster with permanent magnet motor

Kongsberg Maritime has introduced a new size of underwater mountable azimuth thruster, with a 3.7-metre propeller and 4.2-Megawatt power output model joining the range, according to the company's release.

Suited to a range of vessels including drill ships, windfarm vessels, and production vessels, the UUC PM 355 features a permanent magnet (PM) motor, delivering 81 tonnes of bollard pull.

The UUC PM 355 has a compact design with less space required in the machine room thanks to the integrated PM motor.



Kongsberg Maritime has more than 25 years of experience in the development of underwater mountable thrusters, which can be exchanged without the need for drydocking, while the vessel remains in the water. Installation of the UUC range can be done at depths of up to 50 metres.



Other features of the new thruster included low noise operation, less lubricating oil volume and no oil-to-sea interfaces, a key component in environmental protection.