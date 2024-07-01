2024 July 1 12:43

Arctic HFO ban comes into force

A ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil as fuel in Arctic waters has come into force, according to Ship & Bunker.

The ban has come into force as of July 1, having been adopted by the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee in June 2021.

The ban was introduced in a bid to reduce the damage from black carbon emissions from ship exhausts on Arctic ice.

Ships are now banned from carrying or using HFO with a density at 15°C higher than 900 kg/ m3 or a kinematic viscosity at 50°C higher than 180 mm2/s as fuel in Arctic waters.

Tankers carrying HFO as cargo are not affected, and exemptions for some other ships will apply until July 1, 2029.