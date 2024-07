2024 July 1 11:21

SITC holds naming & delivery ceremony for M/V “SITC MINHE”

On July 1, 2024, the naming & delivery ceremony of M/V “SITC MINHE” was successfully held at Busan, Korea, by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd (Dae Sun), according to SITC's release.



Upon delivery, the vessel "SITC MINHE" will soon join SITC fleet.