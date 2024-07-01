2024 July 1 10:48

Sohar Port and Freezone launchrs Sohar Emergency Response Organization

SOHAR Port and Freezone has announced the operational launch of the SOHAR Emergency Response Organization (SERO), according to the company's release. This strategic initiative represents a comprehensive and advanced approach to emergency response and safety at SOHAR Port, with the capabilities to address a wide range of incidents within the industrial area. The organization is operated by Unity Fire and Safety, a company that specializes in safety and emergency response. Through its mutual aid agreement, SERO extends its coverage to effectively handle additional scenarios, with support of Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) and OQ.



This partnership is part of a Public-Private Partnership that also includes global and local collaborations including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology with the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority to ensure efficient responses to emergencies at the port. Key features of the collaboration include advanced equipment and training, regulatory compliance, revision of emergency regulations and the implementation of an Emergency Response Plan aligned with international safety best practices and standards.



The organization has undertaken a series of emergency drills over the past few months, with the support of various partners within the system, in collaboration with the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Safety District team from the Port of Rotterdam, as well as a team from the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority. Furthermore, an audit was conducted to assess the system`s readiness in partnership with the technical partner, Kappetijn, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and readiness.