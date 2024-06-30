  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 30 16:53

    Tallink Grupp’s upgraded vessel Baltic Queen sees energy efficiency increased and emissions cut by 13%

    The technical upgrade was carried out during the ship’s regular docking in Naantali, Finland last September

    Nordic shipping giant Tallink Grupp has recently analysed the initial results of the most recent technical upgrade to its Tallinn-Stockholm route vessel Baltic Queen and found that the upgrade has led to a significant 13% increase in energy efficiency (i.e., the amount of fuel needed to travel 1 nautical mile has reduced by 13%) and reduction in emissions in the same amount in the last nine months.

    Tallink Grupp said that the technical upgrade, carried out during the ship’s regular docking in Naantali, Finland last September, involved the replacement of the vessel’s propeller blades with new innovative ones designed and manufactured by the Swedish subsidiary of global maritime technology experts Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB. The blades were designed specifically for this type of ship, considering the speed ranges required for the ship's operation, enabling to increase the efficiency of the ship's propulsion device in accordance with the ship's operational needs. In addition to reducing the vessel’s fuel consumption and emissions, under water analyses carried out in autumn 2023 also showed reduction of underwater noise generated by the ship.

    The results of this technical upgrade, coupled with other technical and operational solutions implemented to reduce Baltic Queen’s environmental impacts, have led to the ship’s Environmental Ship Index (ESI)* now being comparable to those of the company’s newest and most environmentally friendly dual-fuel shuttle vessels Megastar and MyStar. With Baltic Queen’s ESI index now exceeding 94 points (maximum is 100 points), this has also led to considerable financial savings for the shipping company, as the Port of Tallinn offers vessels with ESI points exceeding 80 a 14% discount and any vessel exceeding 65 points an 8% tonnage charge discount. All Tallink Grupp’s vessels visiting the Port of Tallinn have an ESI index exceeding well over 65 points, so all receive an environmental discount from the port as a result.

    Commenting on Tallink Grupp’s latest environmental success, the company’s Chief Captain and Head of Ship Management, Captain Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, said:

    “We carried out an extensive analysis before the new blades pilot project in close partnership with the blade manufacturers and our main engine manufacturers. Our crew had lots of questions ahead of the upgrade about the ship’s performance and manoeuvring capabilities once the blades were replaced as we had no experience with this kind of technical solution before. However, the support and cooperation with the technology manufacturers was superb, we were able to discuss and consider every possible risk, fine-tune the solution after installation based on our captain’s and crew’s feedback and suggestions, and the result speaks for itself – it definitely exceeds our expectations.

    „This project really is a win-win-win for us as it has enabled us to increase efficiencies, reduce fuel consumption, reduce emissions, reduce underwater noise and vessel vibration levels, significantly increase the overall comfort levels for passengers travelling in the stern cabins, and, last but not least, achieve considerable cost savings for the company. It has been good for the environment, our customers, and our bottom line. All we need to do now is identify more projects like this.“

    Tallink Grupp is now assessing the benefits of similar upgrades to the company’s other vessels and, where possible and beneficial, similar solutions will be considered for other company vessels. At the same time, Tallink Grupp will also continue its search for other new and innovative solutions that will enable it to continuously make its operations more sustainable.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 30

16:53 Tallink Grupp’s upgraded vessel Baltic Queen sees energy efficiency increased and emissions cut by 13%
15:43 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs multi-year contract with leading industrial equipment manufacturer
14:31 LR: Gas carrier owners capture carbon opportunities
13:48 DEME expands green hydrogen portfolio with HYPORT production facility in Egypt
11:55 Planting of the maypole heralds next phase for De Lediaan in Diegem, Belgium
10:12 Sea-Intelligence: US inventories data gave no warning of rate spike
09:55 Liberty Lines commissions its hybrid fast ferry Vittorio Morace

2024 June 29

16:44 ClassNK grants its first software security certifications for Solverminds' ship management solutions
15:33 European Commission approves EIT"s KIC launch in 2025
15:29 Mammoet implements Project Elevate
13:27 Stena RoRo orders new multi-fuel E-Flexer RoPax duo
11:49 Italian flagged floating LNG terminal Golar Tundra renamed as Italis LNG
10:07 New DNV survey highlights oil and gas sector paradox

2024 June 28

18:00 Well Services secures extension of frame agreement with Equinor in the North Sea
17:24 DOF Group awarded long-term FSV contract
16:57 Attica Group invests in green transition and fleet renewal
16:37 Amogy and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding complete a feasibility study of ammonia supply system for ammonia-powered maritime solution
15:51 South America's first MoorMaster system to be inaugurated at DP World San Antonio, Chile
15:24 BP imposes hiring freeze and halts new offshore wind projects
14:56 RINA joins the Brazilian Hydrogen Association - ABH2
14:23 First onshore power supply system in Vuosaari Harbour introduced
14:01 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 26, 2024
13:52 SCZONE signs a framework agreement to establish the “Green Marine” chemical project for the Chinese “BEFAR” Group in the “TEDA-Egypt” area in Sokhna
13:22 Ta San Shang Marine signs a deal for construction of 3rd SOV to serve offshore wind farm in Taiwan
12:37 NYK and Astomos Energy a naming ceremony for LPG carrier “Gas Amethyst”
12:12 ABS and FibreMax to explore floating offshore wind mooring technologies
11:30 Port of Los Angeles solicits proposals to develop and operate cruise terminals
11:04 Panama Canal celebrates eighth expansion anniversary with new draft and daily transits increases
10:41 Belships expands its fleet to 41 vessels
10:22 HHLA joins global network of the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan
09:59 A new aquaculture model created for intelligent deep-sea aquaculture platform

2024 June 27

18:00 Sanctions damaging safety at sea, says Sovcomflot
17:32 MAN CEON receives ABS Cybersecurity PDA certification
17:12 IMO's Technical Cooperation Committee meets to upgrade 10-year strategy
16:57 Marsa Maroc to operate the Nador West Med Eastern Container Terminal
16:19 Purus’s next-generation CSOVs join IOMSR fleet
15:46 Fincantieri signs agreement with Crystal for two new high-end cruise ships
13:56 CIMC SOE successfully secures order for ammonia fuel tanks to be used in the world's first ammonia-powered bulk carrier
13:07 SCHOTTEL to equip a methanol bunker vessel with propulsion package
12:53 MOL to acquire a stake in African logistics company Alihair Group
12:32 AD Ports Group and Saif Powertec Limited to explore cooperation on multiple port projects in Bangladesh
11:42 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of a Floating Storage Regasification Unit
11:15 Panama Canal's largest tanker deployed by Monjasa
10:41 Aramco and Sempra announce Heads of Agreement for equity and offtake from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2
09:53 Product tanker Thun Reliance delivered to Thun Tankers

2024 June 26

18:00 Maersk opens its first low GHG emissions warehouse in Denmark
17:31 NTU Singapore, PSA Singapore and Chiyoda Japan begin dehydrogenation demonstration for green heavy vehicles
17:07 ZeroNorth and Hapag-Lloyd collaborate on bunker procurement and planning solution to propel industry forward
16:57 Russia's Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen
16:13 Venture Global launches its first LNG vessel
16:06 Solstad announces a new five-year contract for the CSV Normand Ocean with Prysmian Powerlink
15:46 Crowley christens the first fully electric tugboat in the U.S. at the Port of San Diego
13:52 ABP and Plug and Play to launch Energy Ventures Accelerator
13:15 AGR secures resourcing frame agreement with Repsol Norge
12:42 Seadrill completes divestment of jack-up rigs
12:19 NYK signs MoU with subsidiary of Pertamina for cooperation in liquefied CO2, LNG transportation and ship management
11:53 Cedar LNG announces positive final investment decision
11:24 Singapore port congestion shows global ripple impact of Red Sea attacks
10:44 Port Houston welcomes arrival of hybrid-electric cranes
09:59 OOCL names its latest 24,188 TEU eco-friendly vessel “OOCL Denmark”

2024 June 25

18:00 MOL announces consolidation of equity-method affiliate company Gearbulk
17:25 Baltic Workboats selects Genevos as hydrogen fuel cell supplier
16:54 VIKING ambulance boat order adds to Greek island health care performance
15:56 Liquipar Operações Portuárias to invest $106m in the Port of Paranaguá
15:33 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of ten new very large LNG carriers
14:53 Hamburg Commercial Bank acquires NIBC’s shipping business
14:22 HD Hyundai gets global ship cyber security certifications
13:52 EemsEnergyTerminal may be kept at Eemshaven for longer for security of energy supply and the energy transition
13:22 TMC to supply ALS compressors to NYK’s LNG carriers
12:40 Danske Commodities and Solar Park Kasso sign agreement to optimise world’s largest commercial Power-to-X facility