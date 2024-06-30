2024 June 30 15:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs multi-year contract with leading industrial equipment manufacturer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen says it has signed a significant multi-year contract with a leading industrial equipment manufacturer. The new multi-year contract has a duration of three years, plus a mutual two-year extension option. The contract is valued at approximately USD 195 million in total, based on expected volumes over the three-year period, with rates in line with current market levels.



“It is yet another example of how we are continuing to renew and strengthen our existing partnerships. This updated shipping agreement with an established long-term customer, is based upon multiple scheduled trade routes and secures the ocean capacity required to help deliver on their market ambitions”, says Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.



About Wallenius Wilhelmsen

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics, managing the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk to customers all over the world. The company operates around 125 vessels servicing 15 trade routes to six continents, a global inland distribution network, 66 processing centers and eight marine terminals. With a head office in Oslo, Norway, the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group has 9,500 employees working across 28 countries worldwide.